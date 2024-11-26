'Rs 80 Cr Chopper': A Month Into Haryana Govt, CM Nayab Singh Saini Gets New Helicopter

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has purchased a new helicopter replacing the existing one which was 15 years old. Minister for Civil Aviation and Urban Local Bodies Vipul Geol on Monday said the state's Civil Aviation Department had long back recommended buying a new chopper.

A 'puja' ceremony was performed here on Monday before the helicopter, Airbus H145-D3, was put into operation by the Haryana government. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, minister Goel and another minister Rajesh Nagar were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines, Goel said the present helicopter which was being used by the government was an old one. "The (Civil Aviation) Department had over a year ago recommended that it (old chopper) should be changed. We had given the order for a new one and now we have got the delivery of this helicopter," Goel said.

With the new chopper stated to have cost the exchequer Rs 80 crore, Goel, however, said the purchase cost will be worked out once the old helicopter is sold. "But the new one was needed because the existing helicopter was 15 years old..." he further stated.

The state government had been presently using a twin-engine helicopter, purchased in 2009 during the erstwhile Congress regime at a cost of nearly Rs 33 crore. Nearly six years ago, the BJP government had acquired a fixed wing aircraft -- a Beechcraft King Air 250.