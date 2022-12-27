RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 48000 vacancies for Level 1, 2 teachers at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Steps to register, last date and more here

RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for the direct recruitment of teachers in Rajasthan govt schools for the post of Primary Teachers and Upper Primary Teachers. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for around 48000 vacancies on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, from Dec 21, 2022. Candidates then can check the eligibility, selection criteria, exam details, and more below.

Rajasthan Teachers Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Registration process for RSMSSB Level 1, Level 2 teacher: December 21, 2022

Last date to register for Rajstahn Teachers recruitment: January 19, 2022

Rajasthan Level1, Level 2 Teachers' Exam: February 25-28, 2023

Rajasthan Teachers' Direct recruitment vacancy details

RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up 21,000 vacancies for Level 1 teachers in Rajasthan government schools and 27, 000 level 2 teachers. RSMSSB Shikshak Bharti Level1, Level 2 Notice

RSMSSB Teachers' Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Level 1- 12th passed with 45% and 2-year diploma in education or 12th passed with 50% marks and 4-year B.El.Ed or Graduation with 2-year Diploma Rajasthan Shikshak Level 1Detailed Notification

Level 2 - Graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or 50% marks in graduation/postgraduate and B.Ed or Graduate with 45% and B.Ed or 12th with 50% marks and B.El.Ed or 12th with 50% marks and BA/B.Sc.Ed or BAEd/B.Sc.Ed or Graduation with B.Ed with Special Education or Post-Graduate with 55% marks and integrated B.Ed-M.Ed. Rajasthan Shikshak Level 2 Detailed Notification

RSMSSB Teachers' Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected for the Level 1 and Level 2 teachers' posts on the basis of a written examination followed by document verification.