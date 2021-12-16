हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief roots for 'ghar wapsi' of Hindus, asks those seeking power to shed arrogance

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Hindutva leader Sadhvi Rithambara were among the seers from across the country who attended the gathering.

RSS chief roots for &#039;ghar wapsi&#039; of Hindus, asks those seeking power to shed arrogance
Image for representation

Rooting for 'ghar wapsi', RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat administered an oath to a congregation of Hindus to work for the return of those who had left the religion and exhorted those seeking power to shed arrogance.

"To get power, there is a need to work among the people, not have arrogance," Bhagwat said on Wednesday while taking part in a three-day "Hindu Ekta Mahakumbh".

The participants also pledged to protect the 'modesty and honour of Hindu sisters' and strengthen Hindu society by rising above the divisions of caste and language.

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Hindutva leader Sadhvi Rithambara were among the seers from across the country who attended the gathering.

"From the 'sankalpsthali' (place of resolution) of Lord Ram, the 'dharma yodhas' of Hindu culture take a pledge to work for the protection, promotion and security of the sacred Hindu religion, culture and society throughout life," the RSS chief said.

The gathering vowed to work for the return to the Hindu fold of those who had converted to other faiths.

It pledged "not to allow any Hindu brother to get alienated from Hindu religion and work for the ghar wapasi (return) of those who left Hindu religion and went somewhere else, and make them family members."

Bhagwat said, "While practising dharma and working selflessly without ego, one gets success even in the most difficult tasks."

READ | Our societal consciousness still skewed with caste-based sentiments: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar urged the gathering to follow the ideals of Lord Rama. He also stressed on cleanliness and reducing population growth.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mohan BhagwatRSS chiefHinduGhar wapsiSri Sri Ravi Shankar
Next
Story

Omicron can’t be dismissed as 'mild', spreading faster than other COVID-19 variants: WHO Regional Director

Must Watch

PT6M19S

Captaincy Controversy: Ganguly breaks his silence on Kohli's press conference