RSS-linked farmers’ group to hold nationwide protests demanding law for MSP

New Delhi: RSS-linked farmers’ organisation, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, will hold protests at district centres across the country on September 8 to demand a law for MSP that would ensure profitable prices to farmers for their produce.

The general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Badrinarayan Choudhary, hit out at the government saying the current MSP system is a fraud.

“Bharatiya Kisan Sangh will hold demonstrations at district centres in the country on 8th September demanding profitable prices to all farmers equally,” Choudhary was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Whatever is incurred by farmers in growing crops should be ensured to them. The government should either give a profitable price or explain to us why our demand is wrong. The current MSP is a fraud. There should be a law for MSP,” he added.

Choudhary also said that the Centre should be sympathetic to the ongoing farmers’ protests.

“The government should think more sympathetically about the ongoing farmers' protest,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), including Rakesh Tikait, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal, Yogendra Yadav and Gurnam Singh Chaduni, arrived in Karnal for the mahapanchayat demanding action against the police lathicharge on farmers on August 28.

An 11-member delegation of farmer leaders was invited to hold talks with the district administration as protesters in large numbers assembled for a mahapanchayat and later planned to gherao the district headquarters.

The security arrangements have been beefed up in Karnal a large gathering of protesting farmers reached the city.