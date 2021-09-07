Kisan Mahapanchayat in Haryana’s Karnal underway; mobile-internet services suspended, prohibitory orders imposed

Haryana: Despite multi-layer security across the district, the Kisan Mahapanchayat called by various farmer bodies is currently underway in Haryana’s Karnal district.

According to the organisers, a large number of farmers had arrived at the spot from nearby areas on bikes, tractors and other modes of transport. They said that no matter the heavy security deployed to stop them, more will reach Karnal at any cost.

"Haryana`s farmers can even break the China wall. It has been four times that Haryana`s farmers were beaten up by the police, but the state government did not take any action. They have to listen to farmers," a Karnal-based farmer, who came to join the Mahapanchayat, said.

Farmers have planned to gherao the mini secretariat of Haryana over the August 28 lathicharge incident during which several farmers were injured. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who reached the mandi, however, said that the decision on gherao of the mini secretariat will be taken in the meeting.

"Gathering of farmers will decide on the gherao of the secretariat. As of now, for us, this grain mandi is the secretariat. We will take further decision on this issue in the mahapanchayat," Tikait said.

Other farm leaders have also started reaching the spot in different groups. They said the Centre and the State have done nothing but have allowed the police to lathi-charge farmers who have been protesting peacefully.

The Kisan Mahapanchayat at Karnal has two main two demands -- suspension of the IAS officer who ordered the lathicharge on farmers and compensation for the families of the farmers who have lost lives.

The farmer unions have also demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of Sushil Kajal, a farmer from Gharunda who received head injuries in the lathicharge and died later due to a heart attack.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been beefed up in Karnal in view of the mahapanchayat and the farmers’ plan to gherao the mini-secretariat here over the August 28 lathicharge.

There is heavy deployment of Haryana Police as well as central forces in Karnal, while security forces in adequate strength have also been deployed at the new Anaj Mandi where farmers are meeting and decide on their next move towards the mini-secretariat.

Officials said vehicular traffic on the Delhi-Karnal-Ambala National highway was plying normally in the morning.

Haryana BKU (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni has appealed to the farmers to assemble at the Anaj Mandi in a peaceful manner. ‘We will be holding a mahapanchayat in new Anaj Mandi. I appeal to all to reach the mandi in a peaceful manner. We have got message that police will allow us to gather at the mandi. Next course of action will be decided at the Mahapanchayat,’’ Chaduni said in a video message.

Senior police officials have been put on duty at the new Anaj Mandi. There is also heavy barricading and deployment of security forces at the mini-secretariat here.

Earlier, central forces were deployed, mobile internet services suspended and prohibitory orders banning gathering of people were imposed.

The Haryana government, which had earlier ordered the suspension of mobile internet services here from Monday 12:30 pm to Tuesday midnight, decided to suspend these services in four adjoining districts - Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat districts with effect from 12 am to 11:59 pm on Tuesday.

Forty companies of security personnel, including 10 companies of central armed police forces, have been deployed in Karnal district where local authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, officials said.

With additional force from neighbouring districts in place, five SP-rank officers and 25 DSP-rank officers are overseeing security arrangements here, Karnal's Superintendent of Police, Ganga Ram Punia said.

Drones fitted with cameras are being mobilised as part of security measures, he said. No one will be allowed to take law into one's hand, Karnal Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said earlier.

Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij appealed to farmers to ensure that the protest is peaceful and the common man is not affected.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer outfits protesting against the farm laws, had threatened to lay siege to the Karnal mini-secretariat if its demands were not met.

The Haryana Police had lathi-charged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a national highway near here on August 28 while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting. Over 10 protesters were injured.

The SKM had said a murder case should be registered against IAS officer Ayush Sinha who was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to "break heads" of protesting farmers.

Sinha, who was later transferred in a reshuffle also involving some other IAS officers, has now been posted as the additional secretary in the Citizen Resources Information Department.

