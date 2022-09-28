'RSS & PFI are equal, so govt should ban both': Kerala Congress MP on Centre's big move

New Delhi: Kerala Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh criticized the Centre’s five-year ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Wednesday while speaking to the media. He demanded a ban on the Hindu outfit Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as well.

He said, “We demand for RSS also to get banned. #PFIban is not a remedy, RSS is also spreading Hindu communalism throughout the country. Both RSS & PFI are equal, so govt should ban both. Why only PFI?”

Kerala | We demand for RSS also to get banned. #PFIban is not a remedy, RSS is also spreading Hindu communalism throughout the country. Both RSS & PFI are equal, so govt should ban both. Why only PFI?: Kodikunnil Suresh, Congress MP & Lok Sabha Chief Whip, in Malappuram pic.twitter.com/nzCVTImWw4 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

In a big decision, the government imposed a ban on PFI for 5 years, declaring it an unlawful association.

The government notification read: "PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organization but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalize a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country”

Ahead of the ban, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had led a pan-India crackdown titled 'Operation Octopus' on PFI members and their residences in two phases.

Following the ban, police personnel was deployed outside the PFI headquarters in Chennai. Furthermore, security forces are on alert outside the PFI office in Shaheen Bagh area in Delhi.

Several leaders such as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai lauded the central government's decision.

"I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) #PFI by the Government of India. Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist," tweeted Sarma.

Bommai told ANI, "It was a long-time demand by the people of this country, by all political parties, including the Opposition like CPI, CPM & Congress. PFI was involved in anti-national activities, violence. They had their command outside the country."

While Eknath Shinde said, "PFI which raises 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans doesn't have any right to raise such slogans in the country. Home Ministry will take action on that. Central govt has taken the right decision. It's a country of patriots."