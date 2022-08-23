Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with Minorities Minister Mohammad Israil Mansuri entered the sanctum sanctorum of the ancient Vishnupad temple in Bodh Gaya. Both the BJP and the temple administration have spoken of action. It is being told that it is clearly written in the poster outside the temple that entry of non-Hindus is prohibited but still Israil Mansuri entered. Videos and photographs emerged as evidence of Israil Mansuri standing with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inside the sanctum sanctorum. BJP has said that such entry of Muslim leaders in Vishnupad temple has hurt Hindu sentiments. At the same time, the temple administration said that for the first time it has happened that a Muslim intentionally entered the temple. Not only this, the anger of the people has also flared up on social media.

The chairman of Shri Vishnupad Prabandhkarini Committee, Shambhulal Vitthal told that Mr. Israil Mansuri has become the new minister. No one even recognized him so that he got admission. In such a situation, it was the responsibility of CM Nitish Kumar that the temple administration should have been informed about the minister who was with him. We have got the temple washed before offering bhog.



BJP also attacks minister Israil Mansuri for entering Vishnupad temple. BJP MLA and Bihar State Religious Trust Board member Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul questioned the minister's entry into the temple, saying the heretics had humiliated the temple. When it is written in the temple that entry of non-Hindus is prohibited, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has hurt the sentiments of Hindus.



Meanwhile, Gajdhar Lal Pathak, secretary of Vishnupad temple said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the temple along with Muslim minister Israil Mansuri is against our law. It clearly states that non-Hindu is not allowed inside the temple premises. Nitish Kumar has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus. He should apologize to all, further action will be taken after meeting with temple committees.



While talking to the media, Israil Mansuri admitted to visiting the temple with Nitish Kumar. Israil Mansuri said that it is just a coincidence that I entered the 'sanctum sanctorum' of Vishnupad temple along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and I got an opportunity to worship.