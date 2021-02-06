Rule of Law has been basis of India's civilization, social fabric: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 6, 2021) addressed an event marking the Diamond Jubilee of the Gujarat High Court and said that the Rule of Law has been the basis of India's civilization and social fabric.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi asserted that the judiciary has fulfilled its responsibility as the life force of the Constitution and has always strengthened the Constitution by creatively and positively interpreting it.

"It has served the Rule of Law by meeting its role in the fields of rights and freedom of the citizens," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister added, "This notion of Rule of Law has been the basis of our civilization and social fabric. It has been the basis of good governance. This infused moral courage in our freedom struggle. This was kept supreme by the makers of the Indian Constitution and Preamble of the Constitution is the manifestation of this pledge. Judiciary has always given energy and direction to this important principle."

PM Modi addressed the event via video conferencing and also released a Commemorative Postage Stamp marking the completion of sixty years of the establishment of the High Court. PM Modi praised the Bench and the Bar of the High Court for their erudite contribution for strengthening Indian judicial system and Indian democracy over the period of 60 years.

Addressing programme to mark Diamond Jubilee of the Gujarat HC. https://t.co/9z193nuYTT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2021

He also lauded the role of the Bar in meeting the fundamental goals of justice and emphasized that it is the responsibility of both the executive and judiciary to establish a world-class judicial system that provides a guarantee of timely justice to the person at the lowest rung of the society.

Prime Minister Modi praised the dedication of the judiciary during difficult time of the coronavirus outbreak.

Notably, the Gujarat High Court had started hearing by video conferencing, SMS call-out, e-filing of cases and 'email my case status'. The Court also started streaming of its display board on YouTube and uploaded its judgements and orders on the website. The Gujarat High Court became the first court to stream the court proceeding live.

Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction that digital infrastructure put in place by the Law Ministry's e-Courts Integrated Mission Mode Project has been adopted so quickly by the courts.

PM informed that today, more than 18 thousand courts have been computerized and there is a new momentum in e-proceedings in court after the Supreme Court giving legal sanctity to teleconferencing and video conferencing.

"It is a matter of great pride that our Supreme Court has heard the greatest number of cases via video conferencing among all the Supreme Courts of the world," said the Prime Minister.



