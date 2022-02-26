Peace should be restored in Ukraine: NC chief Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah on Saturday (February 26) said that the effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will soon be visible in India as oil prices will rise after the election to 5 states are complete.

On the sidelines of the PAGD meeting, MP and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said, “As far as Ukraine is concerned, the problem is not only the crisis will affect India, it’s going to affect the world. As soon as elections will be over you will find the prices of oil will increase because the crude is going to increase rapidly affecting the prices of all commodities and the people living in far-flung areas will be affected more.”

It will be more difficult for the poor man to sustain there he said, adding there no doubt we want peace should be restored in that region (Ukraine).

Abdullah further commented, “Russia has also its own claim, they don’t want NATO around them because they think it affects their sovereignty so they should realise their problem also. I think the president of Russia has said how will president of America feel if missiles are put in Cuba, will they not react to it?”

As far as we are concerned, we feel it will adversely affect us and it’s going to be difficult to survive.

“See as far India is concerned it has its own outlook. The Indian government has to think its own self how India will be able to survive in this situation. The foreign minister of India is trying his best that something emerges secondly finance minister statement that its going to affect our economy,” the NC chief said. He added that the world should have realised it's going to have a global impact.

On being asked about India abstaining from voting on UN Security Council resolution on the Russian attack on Ukraine, the former J&K CM said, “You see I did not represent, it was government of India’s minister sitting there. Why did he take this decision this question should be asked to the government of India. I won’t be able to answer this question.”

"What I must say if I would be there, I would have said what has been done by both sides is not good for peace," he added.

Abdullah said if NATO would not have come then Russia would have not attacked Ukraine. Russia was afraid that NATO development in the region will be damaging to them, so they took this step, he added.

Live TV