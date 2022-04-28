Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict has once again highlighted that being self-reliant without dependencies is a vital necessity. Speaking at the Naval Commanders' Conference, Rajnath said that the Indian Navy, which has been at the forefront of the government’s ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiative, must continue to lead the way.

“I must also commend the Navy on commissioning of major Naval units since the last Commanders’ Conference namely INS Visakhapatnam, the first ship of the P15B project, the fourth P75 submarine INS Vela and Navy’s second P8I squadron INAS 316 at INS Hansa, Goa”, Rajnath said.

The defence minister further added that the Indian Navy has also been providing training to foreign personnel in India and over 19,000 personnel have been trained in the last four decades from over 45 friendly foreign countries.

