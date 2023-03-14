Russia-Ukraine War: Putin To Attend G20 Summit in India? Kremlin Answers

New Delhi: The Kremlin on Monday (March 13, 2023) said it was not ruling out Russian President Vladimir Putin attending a summit of leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) developed and emerging economies in India. Putin has so far not travelled beyond the borders of the former Soviet Union since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year. The Russian President had also missed the G20 summit in Indonesia in 2022.

Asked whether Putin might attend the Delhi summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, "It can't be ruled out. Russia continues to participate fully in the G20 framework. It intends to continue to do that. But no decision has been made yet."

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit is scheduled to take place from September 9 to September 10 in New Delhi.

The Summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will also be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

The key Summit is likely to be attended by US President Joe Biden, Britain PM Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron -- the three global leaders who have continuously and openly opposed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It is notable that India assumed the presidency of G20 on December 1 last year and will hand over the baton to Brazil when its presidency ends on November 30, 2023.

The theme of India's presidency is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' which shows its commitment to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).