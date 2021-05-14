हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to cost Rs 995.40 per dose, reveals Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday (May 14, 2021) announced that Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V will cost ₹995.40 + 5% GST per dose in India and the price of vaccines produced in the country may be lower.

Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to cost Rs 995.40 per dose, reveals Dr Reddy&#039;s Laboratories
(Credits: Reuters)

New Delhi: Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday (May 14, 2021) announced that Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V will cost ₹995.40 + 5% GST per dose in India and the price of vaccines produced in the country may be lower.

As per a press release by Dr Reddy's Laboratories the first consignment of imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine that landed in India on May 1 received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13.

As part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the vaccine has commenced and the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad on Friday.

"The first consignment of imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine landed in India on May 1, and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13, 2021," the company added.

The Russian vaccine was given emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in April.

"Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the upcoming months. Subsequently, supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will commence from Indian manufacturing partners," Dr Reddy's said.

The Dr Reddy's Laboratories is working closely with its six other manufacturing partners in India to fulfill regulatory requirements to ensure smooth and timely supply.

"With the rising cases in India, vaccination is our most effective tool in our battle against Covid-19. Contributing to the vaccination drive in India is our biggest priority right now to help Indians be healthy and safe," said G.V. Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director.

(With Agency Inputs)

