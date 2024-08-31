Russian Mi-8T Helicopter With 22 Onboard Goes Missing In Kamchatka

A Russian chopper carrying 22 individuals, including three crew members, has been reported missing in the far eastern peninsula of Kamchatka, according to state media reports released on Saturday. Light drizzle and fog were reported in the area where the Russian helicopter disappeared.

As per TASS cited by ANI, the helicopter was last seen near the Vachkazhets volcano, and another airline has been dispatched to search for it.

A Vityaz-Aero Mi-8T helicopter, which departed from the Vachkazhets volcano area en route to Nikolaevka village, 25 km away, failed to establish communication at its scheduled check-in time of 07:15 Moscow time, according to a Russian news report.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry has prepared an Mi-8 helicopter with rescuers on board to commence the search operation. Simultaneously, an investigative committee has launched an inquiry into possible violations of air traffic safety regulations and the operation of the aircraft.

In January of this year, a Russian charter plane en route to Moscow crashed in northern Afghanistan, leaving four survivors, according to Russian aviation authorities. The aircraft, a French-made Dassault Falcon 10 jet, had departed from Utapao Airport in Thailand and was heading to Zhukovsky International Airport in Russia.

The plane, which served as a chartered air ambulance, had six people on board, including four crew members and two passengers. Russian officials confirmed that the jet was co-owned by the Athletic Group LLC and a private individual.