Russians tops list of foreign tourist arrivals in 2018: Goa Minister

A total of 3.11 lakh Russians arrived in Goa from January to October 2018, says Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar.

Goa: Russians continued to top the list of foreign tourists to Goa in 2018, with British tourists ranking second, according to statistics tabled during the ongoing budget session of the Goa Assembly on Wednesday.

A total of 3.11 lakh Russians arrived in Goa from January to October 2018, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said in a written reply. Another 1.48 lakh tourists from the UK also landed in Goa during the same period.

Ukraine ranked third with 10,466 tourists. Overall, 6.04 lakh foreign tourists visited Goa from January to October 2018, Ajgaonkar said.

