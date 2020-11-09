Russia's mega artificial intelligence event in December; major participation from India

New Delhi: Russia will host its mega "artificial intelligence journey" event in December virtually and the event will see major participation from India. A record-high number of Indian participants and many Indian origin keynote speakers are set to speak at the event to be held from December 3-5.

Anima Anandkumar from California Institute of Technology, Pradeep Dubey of Intel, Gurdeep Singh of Microsoft are among the speakers at the event.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at the same meet in 2019. The event is sponsored by Sberbank, Russia's state-owned bank and one of the largest banks in the country and central and Eastern European region. Russian govt is the principal shareholder of the bank.

Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank said, "This challenging year, our conference has already beaten the AI ​​Journey 2019 record in terms of the number of applications submitted by foreign participants. At the moment, specialists from every fourth country in the world are set to participate in the event.".

On India, he said, "We expect many professionals from India – last year its experts did not attend, but now India ranks first among foreign countries in terms of the number of registrations."

400 people from 58 countries have confirmed attendance at the meet. More than 5,315 people have registered on the conference website. The meet has been growing in clout as the significance of artificial intelligence grows in daily life.