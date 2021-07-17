हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sabarimala

Sabarimala temple opens gates for devotees from today

The devotees wishing to visit the Sabarimala temple will be asked to provide a COVID-19 vaccination certificate of both doses or a negative RT-PCR report issued within 48 hours.

Sabarimala temple opens gates for devotees from today
File Photo

New Delhi: Kerala’s Sabarimala temple reopened on Saturday (July 17) for the devotees after being closed due to high cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The shrine will keep its gates open for the devotees till July 21. 

Those wishing to visit the Sabarimala temple will be asked to provide a COVID-19 vaccination certificate of both doses or a negative RT-PCR report issued within 48 hours. The devotees will have to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocol, officials said earlier. 

Moreover, people will need to book their slot on the online booking system and no more than 5,000 devotees will be allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple. The officials have to ensure people maintain social distance and wear masks while visiting the shrine. 

The Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala was closed for devotees in May this year due to the spiralling out-of-control coronavirus cases in the state. 

Meanwhile, Kerala logged 13,750 new COVID-19 cases and 130 deaths on Friday, pushing the total tally to 31,30,833 and the death toll to 15,155. There are 1,21,944 people currently under treatment in the state. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SabarimalaCOVID-19CoronavirusLord Ayappa templeKerala
Next
Story

IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 6-7 days in several parts of India- Check list here

Must Watch

PT6M47S

DNA: Journey of Asha Kandara being an Rajasthan Administrative Service Officer from sweeper