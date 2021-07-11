Sabarimala temple to open for devotees from July 17-21, here’s how you can attend monthly puja

New Delhi: The Sabarimala temple authorities on Saturday (July 10, 2021) informed that the temple will open its gate for the devotees for its monthly puja from July 17 to 21. The decision to allow the entry of devotees in the temple premises, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, comes with many restrictions.

The temple authorities stated that the people will be required to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocol and curbs to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Read COVID-19 rules for entering the temple here:

- Only those people will be allowed to enter the temple who will show either a complete COVID vaccination certificate or RTPCR negative report, issued within 48 hrs.

- People will also need to book their slot on the online booking system and no more than 5,000 devotees will be allowed to attend.

Meanwhile, according to PTI report, Kerala on Saturday logged 14,087 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection caseload to 30,53,116, while 109 more deaths took the toll to 14,489. As many as 11,867 people have been recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 29,22,921 and the number of active cases in the state currently stands at 1,15,226, a state government release said.

