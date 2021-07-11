COVID-19: India adds 41,506 fresh infections and 895 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India added 41,506 fresh COVID-19 infections and 895 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday (July 11, 2021) morning. It further informed that the national weekly positivity rate now currently stands at 2.32 per cent while the daily positivity rate is at 2.25 per cent.

With this, the total number of active coronavirus cases has further declined to 4,54,118, while the death toll has mounted to 4,08,040.

The country, on the other hand, also witnessed 41,526 patients recovering from the virus between Saturday and Sunday morning taking the total number of discharges to 2,99,75,064.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Home Secretary chaired a meeting to review the steps taken by State Governments for checking the spread of COVID-19 in Hill Stations and Tourist locations. During the meeting, the overall management of the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination status in Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal was discussed.

Union Home Secretary sounded a note of caution in view of media reports showing blatant disregard of COVID-appropriate behaviour in hill stations and other tourist locations. He emphasised that the second wave of COVID-19 was not yet over and that states should ensure strict adherence to the protocols prescribed in respect of wearing of masks, social distancing and other safe behaviour.

It was observed that the decline of the second wave is at variable stages in the different parts of the country and that while the overall case positivity rate may be declining, the case positivity rate in certain districts of Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh is over 10%, which is a cause for concern.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 37.60 crores across the country.

Live TV