'Rahul, Priyanka In Parliament Will...': Sachin Pilot Confident Of Congress' 'Historic Win' In Wayanad Bypolls

Wayanad Bypolls: Claiming "historic victory" for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said she alongwith Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament will be "tough days" for the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Pilot, who arrived in Wayanad on Friday to campaign for Priyanka Gandhi said that there is a lot of positivity among the people.

"From the feedback I received, the Congress and UDF cadre are united and there is a lot of positivity among the public. There is a resounding sentiment that there will be a historic victory for Priyanka Gandhi. She, from the last 2 decades, has proved herself as an astute politician. She will be a strong voice in the Parliament for the Wayanad people," he said."Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in the Parliament will be tough days for the BJP and NDA," Pilot added.

Further, the Congress leader asserted that their target within the party is that Priyanka Gandhi should win by over five lakh votes. Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, will see a contest between Priyanka Gandhi of Congress, Navya Haridas of the BJP, and Sathyan Mokeri of the Left alliance in the upcoming by-polls.

The election was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat, choosing to retain Rae Bareli following his victory in both constituencies in the general elections earlier this year. The by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled for November 13.

Further, speaking on the Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly polls, Sachin Pilot said that both the elections will be a resounding victory for the INDIA bloc. "The agencies of the government of India are being misused to suppress the voice of opposition. Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections will be a resounding victory for the INDIA alliance. The sentiments are in our favour and we will win the elections and form a strong government. The double-engine government of the BJP has tried to sell false hopes to the public but people are now smart and have realized that these kinds of politics are not acceptable...We will form the government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand," he said.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20 while the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will go to polls on November 20, with counting for votes in both states on November 23.