Sachin Pilot likely to move Supreme Court against disqualification notice issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is likely to move Supreme Court to challenge disqualification notice issued by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi.

Rajasthan Assmebly Speaker Joshi issued notices on Wednesday (July 15) to Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs for not attending Congress Legislative Party meetings.

The notice was issued under Article 191 of Constitution and the 10th Schedule as per the provision of Disqualification Rules 1989 on a petition submitted by Dr Mahesh Joshi, the Chief Whip of the Congress in Rajasthan.

Pilot and 18 other MLAs have been asked to attend the proceedings on July 17 at 1 PM in the chamber of Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. The notice has also been pasted on the official residences of all these MLAs and they have been asked to submit written reply to the notice by July 17.

Sources said that Pilot may approach the top court saying the disqualification notices issued to him and 18 other Congress MLAs have no legal basis and were issued by Speaker Joshi on the diktats of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

It may be recalled that Pilot was sacked as Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Pradesh Congress Committee chief on Tuesday for revolting against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and not skipping two meetings of Congress Legislative Party.

After being removed from the post of Deputy Chief Minister and the state president, Sachin Pilot merely said that truth can be disturbed but not defeated. It is to be noted that Pilot has not yet resigned from the Congress. The Tonk MLA asserted on Wednesday (July 15) that he was not planning to join the BJP and people are spreading this news only to malign his image.