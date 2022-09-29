Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi, says 'will accept high command's order on Rajasthan'

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence and discussed the current political crisis in his state. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Pilot said, “I met Congress president today. She listened to me calmly. We held a detailed discussion on whatever happened in Jaipur, Rajasthan. I told her my sentiments and my feedback. All of us want to win the 2023 polls (in Rajasthan) by working hard. We'll have to work together.”

Sachin Pilot also stated that “whatever decision has to be made in the context of Rajasthan, will be taken by her (Sonia Gandhi)...I am confident that in the next 12-13 months we will once again make a Congress Govt through our hard work.”

Pilot met Sonia Gandhi shortly after his bete noire and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met her and later announced that he would not contest the Congress presidential poll after taking moral responsibility for the political crisis in his state. Gehlot also said the decision on whether he would remain CM would be taken by Gandhi.

These meetings came days after an open rebellion by Gehlot loyalists over a possible leadership change in the state.

The party's disciplinary committee has asked three Gehlot loyalists - Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore -- to explain within 10 days why action should not be initiated against them. This was after observers for Rajasthan, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, charged them with "gross indiscipline" in a report to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Eighty-two MLAs participated in a parallel meeting at Dhariwal's residence in Jaipur, laying down conditions for the party. They did not attend the official legislature party meeting convened for passing a resolution authorising the Congress chief to appoint a successor to Gehlot. With the Rajasthan episode posing a significant challenge before the party, the Congress president has also been holding discussions with senior party leaders from across the country to resolve the crisis.

Meanwhile, the Congress high command on Thursday issued a big warning to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s loyalists asking them not to make any comments on the party's internal matters in the public. The party warned its Rajasthan leaders of strict disciplinary action for speaking against the party or making any public statements on the party's internal matters and against other functionaries.

In the advisory, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said all Congress leaders at any level should refrain from making public statements against other leaders or about the party's internal matters.