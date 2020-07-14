Sachin Pilot sacked as Rajasthan Deputy CM, state Congress president after skipping CLP meet

Taking a tough stand, the Congress on Tuesday (July 14) sacked Sachin Pilot as the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and the state party chief. Along with Pilot, two other Rajasthan ministers who had revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and supported Pilot have also been fired from the cabinet.

The decision to sack Pilot was announced by Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjeawal during a press conference. The Congress decided to show the door to Tonk MLA after he skipped a second meeting of Congress Legislative Party on Tuesday in Jaipur.

“Congress made Sachin Pilot a Union minister in his 30s, a deputy chief minister in his 40s..We have given Sachin Pilot many opportunities. He has been an MP, MoS and a state party president. I am sad that Sachin Pilot and some of his colleagues have fallen for a trap laid by the BJP...This is unacceptable,” said Surjewala.

Former president of Sikar Congress Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as the new chief of Rajasthan Congress. Dotasra is also a Minister of State in CM Gehlot's cabinet. Young MLA Ganesh Gogra has been appointed as the new president of Youth Congress.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Vishvender Singh, Ramesh Meena and Deepender Shekhawat from Pilot’s camp have issued a statement saying, “Under the leadership of Shri Sachin Pilot we have made every effort in the past 6 years to strengthen the party and bring it to power in Rajasthan at a time when it had been reduced to an insignificant number in the state assembly. Public humiliation of our leader Mr Pilot is something that is totally unacceptable to us, and those responsible for meting out this treatment need to be made accountable."

The political crisis in Rajasthan started on Sunday (July 12) after Pilot raised the banner of revolt against CM Gehlot and sent a message to the party that he may quit the party with this loyalist MLAs. Pilot claimed in some interviews that he has the support of over 30 MLAs.

Meanwhile, CM Gehlot proved his strength once again on Tuesday as 102 MLAs attended the CLP meeting at Hotel Fairmount in Jaipur. In 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, 101 MLAs are needed to save the government.