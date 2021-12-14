SAD, BSP alliance will come to power in Punjab with full majority in next Assembly elections: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati has expressed hope that the alliance of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will come to power in Punjab with the full majority in the next Assembly elections.

Mayawati also extended wishes to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on their 100th anniversary and said, "There are only a few parties who have served the nation this long. This is the oldest regional party and has served the people of its state."

Talking about the Punjab election, the BSP chief said, "I hope that the alliance of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will come to power in Punjab with the full majority in the next Assembly elections, under the leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal."

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly election in 2022, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal recently announced that if his party comes to power then the deputy chief minister will be from SAD`s alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

"A deputy CM will be from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) if SAD-BSP alliance comes to power in the next Assembly elections in Punjab," Badal said.

Mocking at the BJP, the BSP chief said that the back-to-back announcements, foundation stone laying of new projects and inaugurations of half-finished projects by Central and state Govts just before the announcement of the Assembly elections will not help it.

Addressing a press conference, the BSP chief said, "The back-to-back announcements, foundation stone laying of new projects and inaugurations of half-finished projects by Central and State governments just before the announcement of the Assembly elections are not going to help the BJP expand its voter base."

Mayawati's statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project in Varanasi. PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he inaugurated phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham at a cost of around Rs 339 crores on Monday.

She also attacked the Samajwadi Party, and said, "No political party is going to benefit by inducting expelled, inactive, and selfish members of other parties, right before the UP Assembly Elections," adding that "the public does not view such parties and members in a good way".

Notably, BJP MLA Digvijay Narayan Chaubey, expelled BSP MLA Vinay Shanker Tiwari and former MP Kushal Tiwari had joined the Samajwadi Party on Sunday.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV