Chandigarh: Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Simranjit Singh Mann-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) has raised the issue of elections of Sikh’s single largest representative body Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on Wednesday. Mann has not only sought the early elections of SGPC but also demanded the release of Sikh prisoners, opening of trade with Pakistan via Attari(India)/Wagah (Pakistan) international border, and also carving out a special unit out of Sikh Regiment and Sikh Lite Infantry to sort out the Sikh issues abroad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Punjab and Haryana visit on Wednesday to inaugurate two hospitals in both the states.

Simranjit Singh Mann, who in the recent past won the Lok Sabha by-elections from Sangrur parliamentary constituency, said that PM Modi was visiting Punjab after a long time and his party wanted to bring pending Sikh issues to his attention.

About the SGPC elections, Simranjit Singh Mann said that elections to the SGPC had not been held for the last eleven years and it was high time that the SGPC elections were held. “Sikh parliament has become a lame duck parliament which is undemocratic,” he said.

Notably, the present house of SGPC has the majority of members having allegiance with SAD(B) while many other Sikh groups. including Panthic Talmel Sangathan, a conglomerate of over one hundred Sikh parties, Sehajdhari Sikh Party, Bhai Baldev Singh Wadala led Sikh Sandhbhavana Dal, former Akal Takht jathedar Bhai Ranjit SIngh led Panthic Akali Lehar has already geared themselves up to contest the SGPC elections.

Like other Sikh groups, SAD(A) has also raised the issue of the release of Sikh prisoners. "They have been languishing in various jails for past over three decades, we have appealed for their release," said Mann.

SAD(A) has also favoured the opening of Indo-Pak trade, tourism including religious tourism with the neighbouring country, Mann said, adding "We have also demanded from Modi for the opening of Indo Pak trade, tourism including religious tourism via Attari/Wagah border so that the Northern regions including Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh begin flourishing financially."

In one of the strange demands, the SAD(A) has sought to carve out a special unit out of the Sikh Regiment and Sikh Lite Infantry to deal with the issues beyond the border. "We hope that PM Modi will give this proposal a serious thought," said Simranjit Singh Mann.