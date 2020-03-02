Saddened by recent riots, genocide given communal colours: Mamata on Delhi violence

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at the Centre terming the communal violence in Delhi a 'state-sponsored genocide and that BJP was trying to replicate the 'Gujarat model of riots' across the country. "It was a planned genocide, yet BJP has not apologised for it. And shamelessly they came here and said they want to capture Bengal," she said.

"Even yesterday, the bodies were fished out of drains in northeast Delhi. It is a planned genocide. The Delhi police doesn't report to the state government and works under the Centre," she said.

Mamata, who addressed a Trinamool Congress event today, also condemned those who raised the controversial 'Goli maro...' slogans during Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata on March 1. "I am deeply pained by the killing of innocent people in Delhi. I think it was genocide. The violence in Delhi was state-sponsored," she said.

"I know some people who came to BJP rally yesterday raised 'Goli Maro' slogan. It is illegal. And I assure all those who used such language will face the law," she said, while asking that why BJP leaders were not arrested for their provocative speeches during Delhi election. "In Delhi, BJP leaders who gave provocative slogans have not been arrested, but I got three of the BJP workers arrested," she said.

She claimed it was due to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that so many people were killed in the Delhi violence. "Amit Shah should keep this in mind". She also asked the BJP to take responsibility for Delhi riots and issue an apology.

"The BJP is trying to replicate the Gujarat model of riots across India, including in West Bengal," the Bengal CM added.

Earlier today, the Kolkata Police have arrested three BJP workers over 'Goli maaro...' slogans. The three arrested BJP workers have been identified as Surendra Kumar Tiwari, Dhruba Basu and Pankaj Prasad. An FIR was lodged at the New Market police station late on Sunday evening in this connection.

Amit Shah, during the course of his speech, had said that BJP would turn West Bengal into 'Sonar Bangla' if given an opportunity by the people of the state.

(With PTI inputs)