'Saddened by the DEATH of...': Read PM Modi's EMOTIONAL tweet after demise of THIS noted 'GANDHIAN'

New Delhi: The death of Elaben Bhatt has deeply saddened Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others. She was 89. Bhatt was a social activist, Gandhian, and the founder of the Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA). Bhatt received the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1977, the Right Livelihood Award in 1982, and the Padma Bhushan in 1986 for her work in empowering impoverished women in Gujarat. In 2010, she was also awarded the Niwano Peace Prize. She has been the chairperson of Sabarmati Ashram since 2016. Her mother and father were both devoted to the community. Her father was a successful lawyer, and her mother was involved in feminist movements and remained secretary of the All India Women’s Conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the death of Elaben Bhatt. She will long be remembered for her efforts to promote women's empowerment, social service and education among the youth. Condolences to his family and fans. ૐ Shanti…॥” Along with him Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil also expressed grief over her death and tweeted “The news of the death of Padma Bhushan Elaben Bhatt was Painful. Elaben Bhatt remained a lifelong activist for the upliftment of women, and her services to make women self-reliant will always be an inspiration. I pray that God may grant peace to his departed soul."

ઇલાબેન ભટ્ટના અવસાનથી દુઃખ થયું. મહિલા સશક્તિકરણ, સમાજ સેવા અને યુવાનોમાં શિક્ષણને આગળ વધારવા માટેના પ્રયાસો માટે તેઓને દીર્ઘકાળ સુધી યાદ રાખવામાં આવશે. તેમના પરિવારજનો તથા પ્રશંસકો પ્રત્યે સંવેદના. ૐ શાંતિ…॥ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2022

Also Read:PM Narendra Modi hands over keys of 3,024 EWS flats in Delhi to slum dwellers

Awards and Accords Ela Bhatt received in her life

She pursued a Bachelor of Arts in English. After which she went on to do law. In the year 1954 Ela Bhatt received her degree in law and a Gold Medal for her work on Hindu Law. Later on, she received:

Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1977

Right Livelihood Award in 1984

Padma Bhushan in 1986

Selected for the Niwano Peace Prize in 2010.

Since 2016 she was the Chairperson of Sabarmati Ashram. She also served as the chancellor of Vidhyapeth for 7 years but due to deteriorating health, she had to step down. Mahatma Gandhi founded the Vidyapeth, which is over 100 years old, and he served as its first chancellor.

Also Read: 'Congress is plagued by familism, but BJP...': Amit Shah's BIG ATTACK ahead of Himachal Pradesh election

Congress minister Rahul Gandhi hails Ela Bhatt

Rahul Gandhi also tweeted for Ela, “Saddened by the demise of noted activist and Padma Bhushan awardee, Smt. Ela Bhatt. She devoted her life to Gandhian ideals and transformed the lives of millions of women, by empowering them. My heartfelt condolences to her near & dear ones, and her many admirers.”

Saddened by the demise of noted activist and Padma Bhushan awardee, Smt. Ela Bhatt.



She devoted her life to Gandhian ideals and transformed the lives of millions of women, by empowering them.



My heartfelt condolences to her near & dear ones, and her many admirers. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 2, 2022

Congress Minister Jairam Ramesh and chief Mallikarjun Kharge also tweeted on Wednesday (November 2) hailing the efforts made by Ela. Kharge said that Ela’s exceptional legacy will always inspire people. Jairam Ramesh tweeted “Ela Bhatt was a truly iconic figure and a pioneer in the movement for empowerment in the unorganised sector, first in Gujarat and later across the country. SEWA is her greatest legacy and has made a huge difference in the lives of millions of women and their families. And Ela Bhatt was undeterred by the attacks on her in 'New India' and maintained her dignity and grace throughout.”

Ela Bhatt was a truly iconic figure and a pioneer in the movement for empowerment in the unorganised sector, first in Gujarat and later across the country. SEWA is her greatest legacy and has made a huge difference to the lives of millions of women and their families.

1/2 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 2, 2022

Extremely saddened by the passing away of renowned Gandhian & founder of SEWA, Ela Bhatt ji.



A Padma Bhushan recipient and a pioneer of women's rights, she devoted her life in empowering them through grassroots entrepreneurship.



Her exceptional legacy shall always inspire. pic.twitter.com/OjtQoOeEgj November 2, 2022

Ela started her career as an English teacher for a short period. She was active in many movements concerning international labour and women's issues. Gandhian philosophy and thinking influenced Bhatt greatly. Her grandfather had joined Mahatma Gandhi on the Salt Satyagraha in 1930 to protest the British ban on Indians making salt.

She was also a Rajya Sabha member and a World Bank adviser. She became a member of the Elders, a group of world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela to promote human rights and peace, in 2007. Ela was born in Ahmedabad. In 1956, Ela Bhatt married Ramesh Bhatt. Amimayi (1958) and Mihir (1959) are their two children who live in Ahmedabad.