'Congress is plagued by familism, but BJP...': Amit Shah's BIG ATTACK ahead of Himachal Pradesh election

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, took a dig at the Congress ahead of the Himachal Pradesh elections. Shah drew a comparison between the Congress and BJP in his tweet. He said that while the Congress is "plagued by familism", the BJP under Narendra Modi is working toward making India a global leader. He concluded by saying that the BJP intended to make Himachal the first in the country.

Here is what Amit Shah wrote

The BJP has often castigated the Congress for its 'dynasty politics'. Union Minister Amit Shah tweeted on Wednesday, "On the one hand, there is the Congress party, which is plagued by familism. And on the other hand there is Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Modi ji, whose goal is to make India number one in the world. To make Himachal first in the country."

BJP rallies ahead of Himachal Pradesh elections

The BJP has been extensively campaigning in the poll-bound state. Despite rebel MLAs straying away from the party to stands as Independents, BJP has maintained a strong front. Home Minister Amit Shah, at a rally in Mandi, had reiterated the achivements of the BJP governemnt in the state such as building of bypass roads and provision of tap water to households.

Amit Shah said, "We have built bypass roads in Karsog. Kiratpur-Manali four-lane roads have been made. Apart from that, we have provided tap water to households in the upper reaches of the state."

Shah assured the residents of Himachal Pradesh that if the BJP was voted into power in the state, security would be a top priority. "BJP is in politics for the nation`s security and to increase its respect among other countries. It also aims at raising the standard of the lives of the country`s poor," he said further.