Sadhguru, Assam CM face FIR over jeep safari after dusk at Kaziranga national park - Details inside

New Delhi: PCCF & HoFF, Assam & Chief Wildlife Warden MK Yadava defended spiritual leader Sadhguru and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against allegations of the two public figures violating wildlife protection laws during their jeep safari after dusk in the Kaziranga National Park (KNP).

'Hidden agenda to defame Kaziranga National Park'

In a statement to ANI, MK Yadava claimed that people are making allegations without any factual basis. He said, "There's a hidden agenda behind this to defame Kaziranga National Park & people making these statements aren't aware of actual facts & haven't even tried to know the facts."

For the unversed, a police complaint was filed on Sunday against Assam CM and Sadhguru for their alleged jeep safari in the national park after dusk.

The complaint was filed at the Bokakhat Police Station in Golaghat district by people living in villages on the fringe of the national park, a senior officer said.

His blessings are special. His teachings, extraordinary.



Revered @SadhguruJV, in whose presence Kaziranga National Park opened today for tourists, has a special message to save precious Rhinos. And indeed he enjoyed the Jeep Safari.



Tourism Min Shri @jayanta_malla accompanied. pic.twitter.com/0donjtW9Vy — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 24, 2022

Yadava, in the CM's defense further said, "Last year on September 22nd, our CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took one of the toughest stand by burning 2,479 rhino horns to show the world community that these horns do not have any value."

"The ash collected from these horns, it was decided that we shall commemorate it, this event was a memorial to staff & frontline people on the fringe of forest who've given their lives for safety of rhinos & this entire memorial will be dedicated to them by CM."

"We have started an enquiry into the issue. As the KNP falls under the forest department, we have asked for a status report on the allegations from the divisional forest officer of the park," a police official told PTI.

Residents of nearby villages allege jeep's headlights were blazing after dusk

In the complaint by Soneswar Narah and Prabin Pegu, residents of Morongiyal and Balijan Adarsh model villages near the park, it has been alleged that the jeep safari with the vehicle's headlights blazing after dusk was "in violation of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972".

Complainants demand arrest or public apology

They have demanded the immediate arrest of Sadhguru Jagdish 'Jaggi' Vasudev, Sarma, state Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, and others, who were part of the jeep safari.

Else, they wanted a public apology from the alleged violators as per law.

The issue has also been raised on social media by people.

Environment activist Rohit Choudhury wrote on Twitter, "Evening safari after sunset in @kaziranga_ ..!! Is this not Violation of Section 27 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act,1972..?? Just asking...This is the outcome of a flop Chief Wildlife Warden @assamforest & flop Director @kaziranga_ @ntca_india @SPYadavIFS @moefcc."

(With PTI inputs)