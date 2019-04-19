close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Sadhvi Pragya's remarks on 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare insulting: IPS Association

Sadhvi Pragya has landed in troubled waters over her remarks on 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare. 

Sadhvi Pragya&#039;s remarks on 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare insulting: IPS Association
NEW DELHI: Calling it an insult, the Indian Police Service (IPS) Association on Friday condemned BJP`s Lok Sabha candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur`s remarks on former Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad Chief Hemant Karkare.

On Friday, Thakur said Karkare, who died in action during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, had treated her "very badly" and died because of "her curse".

"Ashok Chakra awardee late Hemant Karkare, IPS, made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists. Those of us in uniform condemn the insulting statement made by a candidate and demand that sacrifices of all our martyrs be respected," said a tweet from the official handle of the Indian Police Service (Central) Association.

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday fielded Thakur against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to the polls in the sixth phase on May 12.

