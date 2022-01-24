SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia denied interim bail in drugs case ahead of Punjab polls

New Delhi: Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday (January 24) has cancelled the anticipatory bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the drugs case.

The setback came a day before the process of filing nominations for the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022.

Earlier, Punjab and Haryana High Court awarded interim bail to Maithia and were directed to join the investigation.

Majithia, who is facing an FIR registered by Punjab Police in an NDPS case, is presently on interim anticipatory bail.

Majithia (46) was booked in a drug case and has ever since maintained that the FIR against him was "politically motivated" and must be seen in the context of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

A general secretary of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Bikram Singh Majithia is the brother-in-law of party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

He was the minister of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management, Information & Public Relations and Non-Conventional Energy in the Punjab cabinet from 2007-2017.