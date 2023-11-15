After battling a prolonged illness, Sahara Group founder and Chairman Subrata Roy passed away on November 14 following a cardiorespiratory arrest. According to reports, Subrata Roy was 75 at the time of his death and is survived by his wife Swapna Roy and two sons, Sushanto Roy and Seemanto Roy, who live abroad.

Mourning the demise of Roy and outlining the reason for his death, the Sahara India Group said in a statement that Roy has been battling complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes. The official statement read: "With profound sadness, the Sahara India Pariwar informs the demise of our ‘Saharasri’ Subrata Roy Sahara, Managing Worker and Chairman, Sahara India Pariwar. Saharasri ji was an inspirational leader and a visionary, who passed away on November 14 at 10.30 p.m. due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute (KDAH) in Mumbai on November 12 following a decline in health. His loss will be deeply felt by the entire Sahara India Pariwar. Saharasri ji was a guiding force, a mentor, and a source of inspiration for all who had the privilege of working alongside him."

Following his passing away, tributes poured in from different sections. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted in Hindi which translates to: "The death of Shri Subrata Roy ji is an emotional loss for Uttar Pradesh and the country because along with being a very successful businessman, he was also a very sensitive person with a big heart who helped countless people and became their support." Cricketer Suresh Raina posted: "Great motivator, speaker and sports lover is no more."

According to media reports, the mortal remains of Roy will be brought to Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday for the last rites. Subrata Roy amazing journey with Sahara India Pariwar began in 1978. Sahara India Pariwar gradually became a conglomerate with diversified business interests. But later, Sahara got into legal troubles over funds in a case, now known as the "Sahara chit fund scam". While Roy was born in 1948 in Araria in Bihar, his family later moved to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. In the 1990s, Roy moved to Lucknow and the UP capital became the headquarters of his group.