SAIL Trainee Recruitment 2022: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has published a recruitment notice asking qualified individuals to submit applications for the one-year training programme at the Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SAIL at igh.sailrsp.co.in from August 05, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is August 20, 2022.

SAIL Trainee Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The registration process will begin: August 05, 2022.

The registration process will end: August 20, 2022

SAIL Trainee 2022: Vacancy Details

Medical Attendant Training: 100 seats

Critical Care Nursing Training: 20 seats

Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT): 40 seats

Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Training: 06 seats

Medical Lab. Technician Training: 10 seats

Hospital Administration Training: 10 seats

OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training: 05 seats

Advanced Physiotherapy Training: 03 seats

Radiographer Training: 03 seats

Pharmacist Training: 03 seats

SAIL Trainee 2022: Salary Details

Medical Attendant Training: Rs.7,000

Critical Care Nursing Training: Rs.17,000

Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT): Rs.15,000

Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Training: Rs.9,000

Medical Lab. Technician Training: Rs.9,000

Hospital Administration Training: Rs.15,000

OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training: Rs. 9,000

Advanced Physiotherapy Training: Rs. 10,000

Radiographer Training: Rs. 9,000

Pharmacist Training: Rs. 9,000

SAIL Trainee 2022: Educational Qualification

Medical Attendant Training: Minimum Matric or equivalent.

Minimum Matric or equivalent. Critical Care Nursing Training: The candidate must have completed either a B.Sc. in nursing from a recognized institution or a diploma in general nursing and midwifery from an accredited nursing school in Odisha or one operated by a SAIL plant unit. By the Nursing Council, a certificate of registration was issued.

The candidate must have completed either a B.Sc. in nursing from a recognized institution or a diploma in general nursing and midwifery from an accredited nursing school in Odisha or one operated by a SAIL plant unit. By the Nursing Council, a certificate of registration was issued. Pharmacist Training: The candidate should have passed Diploma in Pharmacy OR B. Pharmacy from an Institution Recognized by Government.

AGE: The candidate should be a minimum of 18 years of age and should not be more than 35 years of age.

SAIL Trainee Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

Apply online at igh.sailrsp.co.in, the official SAIL website, if you are interested. No other application methods or formats will be accepted. Check out the thorough notification posted above for further information.





