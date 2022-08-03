SAIL Trainee Recruitment 2022: Apply for 200 posts at igh.sailrsp.co.in- Check salary and other details here
SAIL Trainee Recruitment 2022: SAIL published a recruitment notice asking qualified individuals to submit applications for the one-year training programme at the Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela at igh.sailrsp.co.in, scroll down for the latest updates here.
SAIL Trainee Recruitment 2022: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has published a recruitment notice asking qualified individuals to submit applications for the one-year training programme at the Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SAIL at igh.sailrsp.co.in from August 05, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is August 20, 2022.
SAIL Trainee Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
- The registration process will begin: August 05, 2022.
- The registration process will end: August 20, 2022
SAIL Trainee 2022: Vacancy Details
- Medical Attendant Training: 100 seats
- Critical Care Nursing Training: 20 seats
- Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT): 40 seats
- Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Training: 06 seats
- Medical Lab. Technician Training: 10 seats
- Hospital Administration Training: 10 seats
- OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training: 05 seats
- Advanced Physiotherapy Training: 03 seats
- Radiographer Training: 03 seats
- Pharmacist Training: 03 seats
SAIL Trainee recruitment 2022; direct link here
SAIL Trainee 2022: Salary Details
- Medical Attendant Training: Rs.7,000
- Critical Care Nursing Training: Rs.17,000
- Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT): Rs.15,000
- Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Training: Rs.9,000
- Medical Lab. Technician Training: Rs.9,000
- Hospital Administration Training: Rs.15,000
- OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training: Rs. 9,000
- Advanced Physiotherapy Training: Rs. 10,000
- Radiographer Training: Rs. 9,000
- Pharmacist Training: Rs. 9,000
SAIL Trainee 2022: Educational Qualification
- Medical Attendant Training: Minimum Matric or equivalent.
- Critical Care Nursing Training: The candidate must have completed either a B.Sc. in nursing from a recognized institution or a diploma in general nursing and midwifery from an accredited nursing school in Odisha or one operated by a SAIL plant unit. By the Nursing Council, a certificate of registration was issued.
- Pharmacist Training: The candidate should have passed Diploma in Pharmacy OR B. Pharmacy from an Institution Recognized by Government.
AGE: The candidate should be a minimum of 18 years of age and should not be more than 35 years of age.
Sail Trainee Recruitment 2022; download the official notification here
SAIL Trainee Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply
Apply online at igh.sailrsp.co.in, the official SAIL website, if you are interested. No other application methods or formats will be accepted. Check out the thorough notification posted above for further information.
