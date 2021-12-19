Sajad Lone questions NC’s ‘U-turn’ on Delimitation exercise, says it must explain reason for ‘change of heart’

Kashmir: In his first reach out to masses, People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone lashed out at the administration for choking and stifling the voices of the people and creating a “pressure cooker-like situation” in Kashmir.



Sajad alleged that those at the helm are “spreading poison for our future generations”. "Those at the helm are mere tourists and will have to return to their respective states in a few years. However, it is the people of Kashmir, our future generations, who will have to bear the consequences of their actions today. This administration is trying to show that they are living in a parallel universe of their own. They are creating a pressure situation by using brute force, threats and coercion. Let me tell the administration that such tactics are counterproductive and have a limited shelf life. I sincerely hope they change course before the situation erupts", he added.



While addressing the gathering, Sajad Lone questioned the National Conference leadership to explain its U-turn on participation in the delimitation exercise. He asked, “If participating in the meeting was an endorsement of abrogation of Article 370 in May then how is it not an endorsement in December.”



"If something was wrong in May, how could it be right in December? Were they lying then or are they lying now. Or is it again part of an act scripted and directed in Delhi. The NC must come out clean and explain the reasons for a change of heart. What has changed in Kashmir for them to now deem this exercise legitimate? We can't afford duplicity after what happened on August 5", he said.



Sajad asserted that the issue of Article 370 is “sacrosanct and it's demand will never die”.



"It is not subservient to our raising of the issue. The chapter of Article 370, contrary to what Delhi thinks, is not closed. We will speak truthfully to the people about the status of Article 370. Our stand on 370 is clear. We will fight for whatever has been snatched from the people of Jammu and Kashmir unconstitutionally", he added.



Accusing the traditional parties of being hand in glove with Delhi, Sajad said that in lieu of "political space", these parties have irreversibly damaged the cause of the people of Kashmir.



"People of Kashmir need to understand the concept of political space. Either the traditional parties are actually feeling the pain of the people and advocating for their rights or they are a part of a grand theater. The theatre is scripted, directed and produced by Delhi and they are mere actors enacting their respective roles. They at times have to shout, at times have to cry, at times have to act the martyr," Lone said.



"It is a mutually beneficial deal between Delhi and the two families. In their private meetings, they tell Delhi to do whatever you want to do in Kashmir, kill whoever you want to kill, beat and arrest whoever you want to but give us the freedom to cry, to mourn. They are professional mourners. We believe mourning is a part of the act for them. Unlike us, they are allowed the luxury to mourn and cry on the pretext of granting them political space", he alleged.



Sajad added, “Not a single year or a single month has passed since 1989 when the people of Kashmir have not been mercilessly killed or jailed. The people of Kashmir have been the victims of Delhi's excesses for decades now irrespective of which party was in power. Let our memories not fail us.”

J&K Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone along with senior leaders of the party addressed a gathering of workers in Shangus assembly segment in south Kashmir.



