Sajan Shah: Thought leader bringing out positive aptitude for positive society

Work pressure, relationship failures, and various other personal and professional factors are the reasons behind a large number of people leading stressful life. In these tough times, they desperately need someone who can uplift them, encourage them and motivate them to bring out the best in themselves. Motivational speakers and thought leaders are the people who are doing an exceptional job in inspiring people and cheering them up to become a better version of themselves. One such well-known prolific motivational speaker that has immensely contributed to the well-being of thousands of people is Sajan Shah. He has been the man who has been selflessly guiding and mentoring people to take a better cause and to lead a happy life.

Sajan Shah, today, is a renowned motivational speaker that has transformed the lives of lakhs of people through his inspiring and motivational speeches. It won’t be wrong to say that he is a complete talent package as apart from being the youngest motivational speaker, he is also an author, a success mentor and a humanitarian. He has been credited to touch the lives of about 5 million people in a very short span of 11 years. The young thought leader has carved a niche in the motivational realm through his electrifying speeches that generate an instant connection with the audience.

His exemplary work and relentless contribution to society have made him what he today is. The young motivational speaker’s work has been blessed and encouraged by some of the renowned personalities belonging to different fields. These people include Venkaiah Naidu (Vice-President of India), Piyush Goyal (Union Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs), Vijay Rupani (Former Gujarat CM), Baba Ramdev (Yoga Guru), Dalai Lama (Spiritual Guru), and Roger Federer (Tennis Player). Sajan is also the Youth Peace Ambassador and even a TEDx Speaker and addressed National Seminar on “World Peace Conclave” in the presence of Dalai Lama, Baba Ramdev, Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni, and Acharya Kulchandra Suri.

The versatile thought leader is also a brilliant author and has even penned several books. You v/s You, Parenting and Studenting, 111 ways for Smart Studies, The Untold Stories of Your Heroes, 365 Daily Motivation, 52 Weeks - 52 Motivation are a few of his exceptional works. Sajan is someone who has been encouraging people to take up charitable work and create a positive and developed society. Practicing what he preaches, Sajan selflessly offers his services free of cost. He regularly organizes seminars for several Non-Governmental Organisations and Educational Institutions with an agenda to encourage and empower the youth of the country so that they can contribute to Nation-building. He, along with his team conducts free sessions in several schools and colleges only to prepare students for their future.

The young success mentor conducts sessions and seminars on a plethora of different segments. From Motivational Programs to Relationship Management, from Youth Development to Sales and Marketing, he helps people in every aspect of life. Be it a 90 minutes session or a long weekly seminar, he never gets tired as he believes he is doing a noble job. Commenting on the success and appreciation he gets for his work, Sajan says, “I feel blessed when I help people struggling in their lives. It is the most heartwarming thing when you are appreciated for your work. Of course, fame and recognition is something which everyone likes and so do I. But more than this, bringing a smile on people’s faces is something which is my biggest reward.”

Sajan Shah has proved to the world that you might be going through a rough patch but you always have the zeal to do something, it’s just that you need someone to motivate you and to guide you towards the right path. His vision is to devote his time and energy towards helping people rediscover themselves in unleashing their full potential. Sajan’s immense contribution towards mankind should be a lesson for everyone to come out and stand together for the development of society.

