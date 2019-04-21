close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sakshi Maharaj

Sakshi Maharaj calls Rahul Gandhi 'dumb', says he is using his sister just like Ravana

He also termed Opposition efforts to forge a grand alliance as a manifestation of dynasty politics, calling it nothing but just an election gimmick.

Sakshi Maharaj calls Rahul Gandhi &#039;dumb&#039;, says he is using his sister just like Ravana
File photo

New Delhi: BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj on Sunday kicked up another row as he called Rahul Gandhi a 'dumb guy' (Mandbuddhi) while trying to ridicule the Congress president at a rally on Sunday. 

The BJP lawmaker asked at the rally today whether those opposing Narendra Modi as the PM for the second term, want 'dumb' Rahul Gandhi to become the next Prime Minister of the country. "Modi hatao toh lao kisko, kya mandbuddhi Rahul ko ya daulat ki beti Mayawati ko ya jo baap ka na hua Akhilesh ko. (If not Modi, then who should it be - dumb guy Rahul Gandhi or money-minded Mayawati or Akhilesh, who didn't stay loyal with his father). 

He said that according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the time has gone when rulers were born straight out of a queen's womb. Today, it is the votes of the people that decided who's is the king. 

He also termed Opposition efforts to forge a grand alliance as a manifestation of dynasty politics, calling it nothing but just an election gimmick.

"Congress works in a manner to please Pakistan and Muslims. There are few people in our country that are like an enemy in the guise of a friend. They eat here but they sing praises in favour of Pakistan," he said. 

He added that Ravana used his sister Surpnakha, Hiranyakashyap used Holika and Kansa used Putna, Rahul Gandhi is using his sister Priyanka Gandhi.

Sakshi also said that saffron can never get associated with terrorism and there is nothing like 'saffron terror'. He quipped that the situation in West Bengal has deteriorated and that its condition has become worst than Bihar and Kerala. 

Tags:
Sakshi MaharajRahul GandhiCongressBJPNarendra ModiPakistanMuslim
Next
Story

Congress releases national security plan drafted by surgical strike hero Lt Gen (Retd) D S Hooda

Must Watch

PT6M22S

PM Modi's stern warning to Pakistan from Barmer