Sale of Patanjali's Coronil tablets won't be allowed in Maharashtra, says Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday (February 23, 2021) said that the sale of Patanjali's Coronil tablets won't be allowed in the state without proper certification.

Anil Deshmukh took to his official Twitter account to announce the news. He said, "The IMA has questioned the said 'clinical trials' of Coronil & WHO refuted the false claims made by Patanjali Ayurveda for giving any certificate regarding its effectiveness for COVID-19 treatment."

He added, "Launching such a drug hurriedly and being endorsed by two senior Central Union Ministers is highly deplorable. Selling of Coronil without proper certification from competent health organizations like WHO, IMA and others will not be allowed in Maharashtra."

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had expressed shock over the 'blatant lie of WHO certification' for Patanjali's Coronil tablet. The IMA also demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in whose presence the medicine was launched.

The IMA said, "Being Health Minister of the country, how justified is it to release such falsely fabricated unscientific product to people of the whole country. Can you clarify the time frame, time line for the so-called clinical trial of this said anti-corona product?"

"The country needs an explanation from the minister. The Indian Medical Association will also write to National Medical Commission for seeking suo moto explanation for his blatant disrespect to the code of conduct of Medical Council of India," the IMA added.

"Indian Medical Association is shocked to note the blatant lie of WHO certification," the IMA's official statement read.

This came after the World Health Organization clarified that it has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of COVID-19.

On February 19, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved had said that the Coronil tablet had received certification from the Ayush Ministry as a medicine supporting COVID-19 treatment as per the WHO's certification scheme.

However, hours later, Patanjali's managing director Acharya Balkrishna made a clarification about the certification and said, "We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India."

He added, "It is clear that WHO do not approve or disapprove any drugs. WHO works for building a better, healthier future for people all over the world (sic)."

On the same day, the WHO South-East Asia also commented on the same and said, "WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment COVID-19."

This is to be noted that Patanjali had introduced Ayurveda-based Coronil in June 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak.

