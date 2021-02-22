हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

IMA demands explanation from Centre over Patanjali's claim on Coronil, expresses shock

Patanjali's managing director Acharya Balkrishna had said, "We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India. It is clear that WHO do not approve or disapprove any drugs. WHO works for building a better, healthier future for people all over the world (sic)."  

IMA demands explanation from Centre over Patanjali&#039;s claim on Coronil, expresses shock
Photo: IANS

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday (February 22, 2021) expressed shock over the "blatant lie of WHO certification" for Patanjali's Coronil tablet, which the company claims is an evidence-based medicine to fight COVID-19, and demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in whose presence the medicine was launched.

This comes in the wake of the global health body, WHO, clarifying that it has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of COVID-19.

Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved had on February 19 said that the Coronil tablet had received certification from the Ayush Ministry as a medicine supporting COVID-19 treatment as per the World Health Organization's certification scheme.

However, Patanjali's managing director Acharya Balkrishna later made a clarification about the certification through a tweet saying, "We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India. It is clear that WHO do not approve or disapprove any drugs. WHO works for building a better, healthier future for people all over the world (sic)."

In a statement issued on Monday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said, "Being Health Minister of the country, how justified is it to release such falsely fabricated unscientific product to people of the whole country...Can you clarify the time frame, time line for the so-called clinical trial of this said anti-corona product?"

"The country needs an explanation from the minister. The Indian Medical Association will also write to National Medical Commission for seeking suo moto explanation for his blatant disrespect to the code of conduct of Medical Council of India," the IMA said.

"Indian Medical Association is shocked to note the blatant lie of WHO certification...," it said.

Haridwar-based Patanjali Ayurved had also released what it claimed was research work supporting Coronil's efficacy in COVID-19 treatment.

The announcement regarding the Ayush certification for Coronil and the release of a research paper calling it the "first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali" was done at an event attended by Vardhan.

In a statement, Patanjali had said, "Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme."

However, WHO South-East Asia in a tweet said, "@WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment #COVID19."
 

Patanjali had introduced Ayurveda-based Coronil in June 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. It had to face severe criticism as it lacked scientific evidence regarding its efficacy
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronilPatanjaliCOVID-19
Next
Story

Attention Mumbaikars! Taxi and auto-rickshaw fares hiked: Here's what you have to shell out now

Must Watch

PT6M36S

Kiska Bengal: 'Temblor' in West Bengal politics as the investigation of coal smuggling initiated