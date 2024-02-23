Salman Khurshid Upset With SP-Congress Deal In UP, May Contest As Independent From Farrukhabad?

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh has stirred dissatisfaction among Congress leaders, with veteran politician Salman Khurshid from Farrukhabad expressing discontent. Khurshid, through a tweet, revealed his dismay and hinted at the possibility of contesting the Lok Sabha elections independently. This development follows the SP's announcement of Naval Kishor Shakya as its candidate from Farrukhabad.

Khurshid May Contest As Independent

In a tweet, Salman Khurshid suggested his inclination to run as an independent candidate, underscoring his determination. His tweet conveyed a resolute message, stating, "I may break, but I won't bend." Khurshid emphasized the challenges he might face in Farrukhabad, emphasizing the significance of collective destiny and unwavering resolve.

फ़र्रुख़ाबाद से मेरे रिश्तों के कितने इम्तहान का सामना करना पड़ेगा? सवाल मेरा नहीं पर हमारे सब के मुस्तक़ाबिल का है, आने वाली नस्लों का है। क़िस्मत के फ़ैसलों के सामने कभी झुका नहीं । टूट सकता हूँ , झुकूँ गा नहीं। तुम साथ देनेका वादा करो, मैं नघमे सुनाता रहूँ — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) February 23, 2024

'Will Not Bow, Might Break But Won't Bend'

Through his tweets, Salman Khurshid has conveyed a defiant message, affirming his steadfastness. The political dynamics in Farrukhabad has become unpredictable as Khurshid's stand challenges the established narrative of the SP-Congress alliance.

Debates Ignited By Khurshid's Tweets

Salman Khurshid's tweet has ignited fervent discussions and debates in Farrukhabad. The SP-Congress alliance is now under scrutiny after Khurshid's declaration to contest independently, altering the political landscape in Farrukhabad.

SP-Congress Seat-Sharing Deal Finalized Amid Controversies

While the seat-sharing deal between SP and Congress in Uttar Pradesh has been finalized, controversies surround the decision. Speculation suggests potential changes in candidate nominations, particularly in Sitapur for Congress. The intricacies of the seat-sharing deal introduce an element of uncertainty to the alliance's stability.

Akhilesh Optimistic About Alliance

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, however, remains optimistic about the alliance with Congress, acknowledging disagreements over seat-sharing as part of the process. He has hinted at possible alterations in candidate nominations while asserting the overall unity of the alliance. Akhilesh Yadav used his press conference in Lucknow to address controversies and present a united front.