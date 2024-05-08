Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remark while talking about India's unity has landed his party in the troubled waters once again. Pitroda made a racist comparison when he said that East Indians look like Chinese, South Indians like Africans, people in the West look like Arab and people in the North look like white.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The analogies drawn by Mr. Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India's diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies."

While the Congress party distanced itself from his remark, the comment led to a meme fest on social media site X (Twitter).

Indians according to Sam Pitroda: pic.twitter.com/41kojddSNb — Mikku (@effucktivehumor) May 8, 2024

We will never forget the contribution of Sam Pitroda in Congress Mukt Bharat. pic.twitter.com/kNXfvehezP — rae (@ChillamChilli) May 8, 2024

Modi every time Sam Pitroda speaks pic.twitter.com/I4liAzQMEC May 8, 2024

According to Sam Pitroda.

You can add to the list. pic.twitter.com/7NPxpF4SUe — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) May 8, 2024

Sam Pitroda said South Indians look like Africans pic.twitter.com/XRbyfxCsFI — God (@Indic_God) May 8, 2024

According to Sam Pitroda... pic.twitter.com/xtMBIkCpG9 — Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) May 8, 2024

The BJP has demanded the ouster of Sam Pitroda over his comments allegedly disparaging Indians. Pitroda had earlier caused embarassment to his party when he talked about the idea of inheritance tax and the BJP lept on it to use his remarks during the ongoing Lok Sabha poll campaign.