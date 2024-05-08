Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2747800
NewsIndia
SAM PITRODA

Sam Pitroda's 'Chinese-Arab' Remark Triggers Meme Fest On X: Check Here

While the Congress party distanced itself from Sam Pitroda's remark, the comment led to a meme fest on social media site X (Twitter).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 08, 2024, 06:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sam Pitroda's 'Chinese-Arab' Remark Triggers Meme Fest On X: Check Here

Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remark while talking about India's unity has landed his party in the troubled waters once again. Pitroda made a racist comparison when he said that East Indians look like Chinese, South Indians like Africans, people in the West look like Arab and people in the North look like white.  

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The analogies drawn by Mr. Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India's diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable. The Indian National Congress completely dissociates itself from these analogies."

While the Congress party distanced itself from his remark, the comment led to a meme fest on social media site X (Twitter).

The BJP has demanded the ouster of Sam Pitroda over his comments allegedly disparaging Indians. Pitroda had earlier caused embarassment to his party when he talked about the idea of inheritance tax and the BJP lept on it to use his remarks during the ongoing Lok Sabha poll campaign.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: War of Words over Lalu Yadav's Muslim Reservation Remark
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking claim on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA: Did Arvind Kejriwal receive funding from Khalistani groups?
DNA Video
DNA: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet
DNA Video
DNA: Anti-India Pakistani journalists in America
DNA Video
DNA: Who is winning in third phase?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal Governor has special power?
DNA Video
DNA: NEET UG 2024 paper leaked?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Jahangir Alam?
DNA
Big revelation regarding the murder of Nijjar in Khalistan