trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722925
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Samajwadi Party Announces 11 Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections 2024; Harendra Malik And Afzal Ansari In The List

Amid the seat sharing talks with Congress, the Samajwadi Party has announced names of 11 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 05:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Samajwadi Party Announces 11 Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections 2024; Harendra Malik And Afzal Ansari In The List

New Delhi: The Samajwadi party on Monday released the list of candidates for 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. From the Mujaffarnagar parliamentry constituency, the SP has fielded Harendra Malik, Rajesh Kashyap from Shahjahanpur, Usha Verma from Hardoi and Afzal Ansari from Ghazipur. 

The party has also fielded Neeraj Maurya, Rampal Rajvanshi, RK Chaudhary, SP Singh Patel, Ramesh Gautam, Shreya Verma and Virendra Singh from Anwala, Mishrikh, Mohanlalganj, Pratapgarh, Behraich, Gonda and Chandoli seats respectively.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has offerd the Congress 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and asserted that its chief Akhilesh Yadav will join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Raebareli only if the proposal is accepted.

"We have given a final offer of 17 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress. Akhilesh Yadav's participation in the Nyay Yatra in Raebareli on Tuesday will depend on their acceptance," Rajendra Chaudhary, the Samajwadi Party's chief spokesperson, told PTI.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!