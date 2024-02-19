Samajwadi Party Announces 11 Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections 2024; Harendra Malik And Afzal Ansari In The List

New Delhi: The Samajwadi party on Monday released the list of candidates for 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. From the Mujaffarnagar parliamentry constituency, the SP has fielded Harendra Malik, Rajesh Kashyap from Shahjahanpur, Usha Verma from Hardoi and Afzal Ansari from Ghazipur.

The party has also fielded Neeraj Maurya, Rampal Rajvanshi, RK Chaudhary, SP Singh Patel, Ramesh Gautam, Shreya Verma and Virendra Singh from Anwala, Mishrikh, Mohanlalganj, Pratapgarh, Behraich, Gonda and Chandoli seats respectively.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has offerd the Congress 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and asserted that its chief Akhilesh Yadav will join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Raebareli only if the proposal is accepted.

"We have given a final offer of 17 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress. Akhilesh Yadav's participation in the Nyay Yatra in Raebareli on Tuesday will depend on their acceptance," Rajendra Chaudhary, the Samajwadi Party's chief spokesperson, told PTI.