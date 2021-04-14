हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav tests positive for COVID-19

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav tests positive for COVID-19
File Photo

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking it to Twitter on Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav said he is currently under home isolation and urged those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves checked for COVID-19.

"My reports for COVID-19 have come positive today. I have isolated myself and treatment has started at home. All the people who have come in contact with me in the last few days please get tested. They are also requested to remain in isolation for a few days," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went into self-isolation after coming into contact with a few officials who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already announced restrictions on gatherings of five or more people in religious places for effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic during Navratri and Ramzan. 

