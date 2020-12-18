Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan receives notice in Sitapur jail; violated this rule

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government continues its action against the illegal licenses.

Uttar Pradesh Government has changed the Arms Rules, which prohibits the possession of more than two licensed weapons.

The Rampur district administration has issued notice to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan and family along with 36 arms other holders, for not surrendering arms licenses.

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan is in Sitapur jail.

Similar notices are issued to the former minister Nawab Kazim Ali Khan also known as Naved Miyan and former lawmaker Yusuf Ali to surrender weapons.

The administration has allotted thirty days to them. If they fail to surrender the arms license in the given time, the administration will revoke the licenses.

The state government a few months ago revised the regulation, which bans the possession of more than two licensed weapons. However, before this ban, many leaders in Rampur district had got three arms licenses. with them.

