Gorakhnath Temple Attack

Samajwadi Party will soon become samapat party: KP Maurya on Akhilesh's Gorakhnath temple attack remark

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has questioned the handling of the Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi case, related to the attack on Gorakhnath temple.

Samajwadi Party will soon become samapat party: KP Maurya on Akhilesh&#039;s Gorakhnath temple attack remark
File Photo

New Delhi: UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday took a dig at his key rival political outfit in the state and said that the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party will soon come down to Samapt Party.

While talking to ANI about the recent Gorakpur Temple attack and the SP chief’s comment on it, KP Maurya said, “Akhilesh Ji shouldn't so openly pass comments on an accused. He is a former CM. Our security personnel caught him by risking their lives after he was linked to terrorist organisations. His statement is cheap and deplorable. Samajwadi Party will become 'Samapt' party.”

“Akhilesh Yadav Ji and his Samajwadi Party have always been linked to terrorists. He took back cases during the 2013 terrorism attacks... the Gorakhnath temple attack is not ordinary, it was very serious. I condemn his attempts to boost the morale of terrorists,” added Maurya.

BJP often accuses Akhilesh Yadav and his party of sympathising with the terrorists and militant forces.

Akhilesh Yadav’s comment on Gorakhnath Temple incident

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has questioned the handling of the Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi case, related to the attack on Gorakhnath temple and asked for mercy for the accused considering his mental state.

In a statement, he urged the state government to "consider that the father of the accused has said that his son was of unsound mental health and `unstable` state of mind".

"Murtaza`s father has said his son has a psychiatric problem. I think that aspect has to be looked into. The BJP is the party which drags the matter unnecessarily," Akhilesh said.

The statement, has expectedly, drawn a sharp reaction from the BJP which said that the SP chief was more concerned about vote bank appeasement than about national security.

