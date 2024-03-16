NewsIndia
Samajwadi Party's Fifth List Out; Dharmendra Yadav To Fight Lok Sabha Polls From Azamgarh

According to the 5th SP list, Mahendra Nagar will contest from Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Manoj Kumar Raghvanshi from Misrikh, Bheem Nishad from Sultanpur, Jitendra Dohre from Etawah, and Narayan Das Ahriwar from Jalaun.

Lucknow: In a strategic move ahead of the much-anticipated Lok Sabha elections, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday unveiled its fifth list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh, setting the stage for an electrifying political showdown. Leading the charge is Dharmendra Yadav, who will be vying for victory from the pivotal constituency of Azamgarh. This announcement marks a crucial moment in the SP's campaign, as they strategically position key players to secure vital constituencies in the state.

The names of candidates unveiled in the latest list reflect a strategic blend of experience and vigour, with Mahendra Nagar eyeing Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Manoj Kumar Raghvanshi staking his claim in Misrikh, and Bheem Nishad emerging as the contender for Sultanpur. Additionally, Jitendra Dohre is set to make his mark in Etawah, while Narayan Das Ahriwar steps up to represent Jalaun.

 

 

This unveiling follows hot on the heels of the party's fourth list, which saw a flurry of nominations including Yashveer Singh for Bijnor, Manoj Kumar for Nagina, and Jasveer Valmiki for Hathras, among others. With each announcement, the SP hopes to solidify its presence across the state, strategically positioning candidates to capture the imagination of voters and secure crucial mandates. Interestingly, the party has fielded Dimple Yadav, wife of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from Mainpuri, and Shafiqur Rahman Barq from Sambhal and Ravidas Mehrotra from Lucknow.

In a strategic move aimed at broadening its political reach, the SP has allocated the Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), showcasing a commitment to coalition politics in pursuit of a united front against common adversaries.

As the electoral landscape evolves, the SP's alliance with the Congress under the INDIA bloc emerges as a formidable force, poised to challenge entrenched power dynamics and redefine the political narrative in Uttar Pradesh. With a strategic distribution of seats, the SP and Congress alliance aims to maximize its electoral impact, capitalizing on synergies to tilt the balance of power in their favour.

Against the backdrop of these developments, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has set the stage for a momentous electoral showdown, announcing the dates for Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. With nearly 97 crore eligible voters poised to shape the political landscape, the countdown to June 4 promises to be a riveting journey filled with twists, turns, and the relentless pursuit of democratic ideals. As the moral code of conduct takes hold, the stage is set for a democratic spectacle that will reverberate across the nation.

