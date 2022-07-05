The police have arrested a restaurant owner for selling chicken wrapped in a newspaper printed with Hindu gods and goddesses in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

The action was taken against the restaurant owner after a man had complained about the same to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state police chief.

Sambhal: What is the matter and where did it take place?

The incident took place in Sambhal, a city around 200 km away from New Delhi. As per reports, the hotel operator used to pack the chicken in the newspaper printed with pictures of the deities. After the incident came to light, a youth named Himanshu Kashyap complained about the hotel operator on social media to CM Yogi Adityanath, DGP of UP and SP of Sambhal district.

After getting information about the complaint through Facebook, the police took an action against the hotel operator Haji Talib for hurting the religious sentiments of the people.

Circle Officer Praveen Kumar of Sambhal area said that the police had received a complaint in the matter on Sunday. The police reached the restaurant immidiately and found the owner selling non-veg food in another paper that had pictures of Hindu gods and godesses printed on it.

An FIR has been registered against the hotel owner under relevant charges.