Sambhal Violence Update: 3 Killed, 20 Cops Injured As Protest Over Mosque Survey Turns Violent

Sambhal Violence: In the latest developments pertaining to the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, the death toll due to the violence rose to three and scores of others, including around 20 security personnel, sustained injuries as protesters opposing a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque clashed with police on Sunday. The protesters torched vehicles and pelted stones at the police, who used tear gas and batons to disperse the mob.

Speaking about the violence, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said, "Shots were fired by the miscreants... the PRO of the superintendent of police suffered a gunshot to the leg, the police circle officer was hit by pellets, and 15 to 20 security personnel were injured in the violence," as quoted by news agency PTI. He stated that a constable also suffered a serious head injury while the deputy collector fractured his leg.

Tensions in the region have been brewing since Tuesday, when the Jama Masjid was surveyed on the orders of a local court following a petition that claimed that a Harihar temple stood at the site. "Three people, identified as Naeem, Bilal, and Nauman, have been killed," Singh said. He further stated that preparations were underway for their post-mortem examination, as quoted by PTI.

According to an official, ten people, including two women, have been detained, and a probe has been launched. The official said that some people even set fire to some motorcycles parked on the roadside. "We are investigating where the shots were fired from, particularly in the Deepa Sarai area," the official said, as quoted by PTI. He added that the accused in the violence would be booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

The trouble began on Sunday morning when a large group of people gathered near the mosque and started shouting slogans as the survey team began their work in the Shahi Jama Masjid. District officials said the survey was planned in the morning to avoid interference with the mosque prayers that are usually held in the afternoon.

Lashing out at the BJP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the state government and the administration orchestrated the violence "to divert attention from electoral malpractice." According to the local administration, a second survey by an "Advocate Commissioner" as part of a court-ordered examination into the disputed site started around 7 AM and a crowd began gathering there.

"The survey was proceeding peacefully until a group of people gathered near the mosque and began raising slogans. When the police attempted to clear the area, a group of miscreants in the crowd started pelting stones at the police," said the Moradabad divisional commissioner. He said the people involved in the violence were likely incited by individuals with vested interests aiming to disrupt peace in the area.

(With PTI Inputs)