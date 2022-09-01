SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: The Student Academic Management System, SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions are underway. The submission deadlines were extended to September 1, 2022, according to a new timetable recently published on samsodisha.gov.in by the Higher Department of Education in Odisha. The first merit list for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 was intended to be released yesterday, August 31, 2022, under the old schedule, but the dates were changed to reflect the new schedule.

The SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 First Merit List will be released on September 7, 2022, from 2 pm onwards. ALSO READ: MHT CET Answer key 2022 releasing TODAY for PCM, PCB group on cetcell.mahacet.org- Here’s how to download

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: How to Apply

Visit the website – samsodisha.gov.in

Then click on +3 under the Higher Education section

Click on student login on the homepage

Register and then login

Enter the details

Submit the form and download

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the same. For any updates, keep checking the website

Candidates should be aware that when the online application procedure is complete, they must wait for the release of the merit list. Those who are chosen in the initial merit list can then move forward with the admission process and the online data updating of accepted students. It will start as soon as the merit list is made public on September 7, 2022, and last through September 11, 2022, including Sundays.











