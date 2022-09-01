SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 last date to apply online TODAY on samsodisha.gov.in- Here’s how to apply
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: The Higher Department of Education is conducting the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022. Candidates note that as per the revised timeline schedule the form will close at 11.45 pm today, scroll down for more details.
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: The Student Academic Management System, SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions are underway. The submission deadlines were extended to September 1, 2022, according to a new timetable recently published on samsodisha.gov.in by the Higher Department of Education in Odisha. The first merit list for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 was intended to be released yesterday, August 31, 2022, under the old schedule, but the dates were changed to reflect the new schedule.
The SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 First Merit List will be released on September 7, 2022, from 2 pm onwards. ALSO READ: MHT CET Answer key 2022 releasing TODAY for PCM, PCB group on cetcell.mahacet.org- Here’s how to download
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: How to Apply
- Visit the website – samsodisha.gov.in
- Then click on +3 under the Higher Education section
- Click on student login on the homepage
- Register and then login
- Enter the details
- Submit the form and download
- Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the same. For any updates, keep checking the website
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022; download the official notification here
Candidates should be aware that when the online application procedure is complete, they must wait for the release of the merit list. Those who are chosen in the initial merit list can then move forward with the admission process and the online data updating of accepted students. It will start as soon as the merit list is made public on September 7, 2022, and last through September 11, 2022, including Sundays.
