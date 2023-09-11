trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2660929
SAMUDRAYAAN

Samudrayaan Mission: India's First Manned Submersible To Take Dip In Bay Of Bengal Soon

The self-propelled Samudrayaan will take 3 human beings on an ocean exploration mission 6000 metres under the ocean 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 05:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Samudrayaan Mission: India's First Manned Submersible To Take Dip In Bay Of Bengal Soon Image credit: X/@KirenRijiju

Samudrayaan Mission: After leaving a mark in space with its successful lunar and solar missions,  India is all set to take a dive in the deep sea. India is working on its ambitious submersible Smaudrayaan. The ocean craft Samudrayaan is being developed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai. What makes the mission more special is that this is India's first manned ocean exploration mission. 

Samudrayaan: All About India's Ocean Exploration Mission


The Samudrayaan mission's ocean craft Matsya 6000 being developed by the NIOT Chennai will take a dip in the Bay Of Bengal next year. The number 6000 in the name of the ocean craft depicts the ability of the submersible to go 6000 metres underwater.

The self-propelled Samudrayaan will take 3 human beings on an ocean exploration mission 6000 metres under the ocean where the scientists will look for precious minerals and metals like nickel, cobalt and manganese. The Matsya 6000 oceancraft will be equipped with various underwater instruments such as Autonomous Coring System (ACS), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Deep Sea Mining System (DSM) for the exploration of the deep sea.

The project is part of the larger Deep Ocean Mission, which supports the centre's Blue Economy policy. This policy aims to utilise ocean resources sustainably for the country's economic growth, improved livelihoods, job creation, and maintain ocean ecosystem health

