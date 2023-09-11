Samudrayaan Mission: After leaving a mark in space with its successful lunar and solar missions, India is all set to take a dive in the deep sea. India is working on its ambitious submersible Smaudrayaan. The ocean craft Samudrayaan is being developed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai. What makes the mission more special is that this is India's first manned ocean exploration mission.

Samudrayaan: All About India's Ocean Exploration Mission

The Samudrayaan mission's ocean craft Matsya 6000 being developed by the NIOT Chennai will take a dip in the Bay Of Bengal next year. The number 6000 in the name of the ocean craft depicts the ability of the submersible to go 6000 metres underwater.

Next is "Samudrayaan"

This is 'MATSYA 6000' submersible under construction at National Institute of Ocean Technology at Chennai. India’s first manned Deep Ocean Mission ‘Samudrayaan’ plans to send 3 humans in 6-km ocean depth in a submersible, to study the deep sea resources and… pic.twitter.com/aHuR56esi7 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 11, 2023

The self-propelled Samudrayaan will take 3 human beings on an ocean exploration mission 6000 metres under the ocean where the scientists will look for precious minerals and metals like nickel, cobalt and manganese. The Matsya 6000 oceancraft will be equipped with various underwater instruments such as Autonomous Coring System (ACS), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Deep Sea Mining System (DSM) for the exploration of the deep sea.

The project is part of the larger Deep Ocean Mission, which supports the centre's Blue Economy policy. This policy aims to utilise ocean resources sustainably for the country's economic growth, improved livelihoods, job creation, and maintain ocean ecosystem health