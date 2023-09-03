'Sanatana Dharma Like Dengue, Malaria': Udhayanidhi Stalin Triggers Row; BJP Hits Back

Tamil Nadu minister and the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin created a stir on Saturday after he gave a controversial statement against 'Sanatan Dharma'. Speaking at an event, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that he believes Sanatana Dharma is incompatible with the concept of social justice and should be "eradicated'. Junior Stalin drew a comparison between Sanatana Dharma and diseases such as dengue and malaria, a statement that has generated strong criticism from BJP leaders. As per news agency ANI, Stalin said, "Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed."

After his statement went viral, an organisation named Legal Right Observatory tweeted that it would explore legal remedies against Stalin for his demeaning remarks, to which Udhayanidhi Stalin responded, "Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge. We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats. We, the followers of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, would fight forever to uphold social justice and establish an egalitarian society under the able guidance of our CM MK Stalin. I will say it today, tomorrow, and forever: Our resolve to stop Sanathana Dharma from the Dravidian land would not reduce even a bit."

However, his comment drew a sharp reaction from the BJP as well. "The only resolve that the Gopalapuram Family has is to accumulate wealth beyond the State GDP. You, your father, or his or your idealogue have a bought-out idea from Christian missionaries & the idea of those missionaries was to cultivate dimwits like you to parrot their malicious ideology. Tamil Nadu is a land of spiritualism. The best you can do is to hold a Mic in an event like this & rant out your frustration," Tweeted Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai.



"Rahul Gandhi speaks of 'mohabbat ki dukaan' but Congress ally DMK's scion talks about eradicating Sanatana Dharma. Congress's silence is support for this genocidal call. INDIA Alliance, true to its name, if given an opportunity, will annihilate the millennia-old civilisation that is Bharat," BJP's Amit Malviya posted on Twitter.