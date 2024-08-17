Advertisement
Sand Mafia Tries To Kill MP Revenue Official By Dashing Tractor Trolley Against His Vehicle

 A tractor-trolley hit an on-duty revenue department official's vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district.

|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2024, 11:18 PM IST|Source: PTI
Sand Mafia Tries To Kill MP Revenue Official By Dashing Tractor Trolley Against His Vehicle

An on-duty revenue department official in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district had a narrow escape when a tractor-trolley allegedly driven by an illegal sand transporter hit his vehicle, police said on Saturday. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police registered a case against three persons, identified as Bhagwan Singh Pal, Pawan Bhilala, and Neeraj Bhilala, after the incident which occurred on the Sandawata-Sarangpur Road on Friday, said Limochohan police station in-charge Anil Rahoria.

The complainant, Naib Tehsildar Suresh Singh, stated that Pal had called him up on his mobile phone on August 8 and threatened to crush him under a tractor valley for seizing illegally mined sand.

A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) on charges of attempt to murder, attacking a public servant on duty and others against Pal, Bhilala and Neeraj Bhilala. The tractor-trolley has been seized, and a search is underway to trace the three accused named in the FIR, said Rahoria.

Singh said he submitted a report about the incident to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sarangpur, on Friday.

